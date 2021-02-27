Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

