Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $67.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.02 million and the lowest is $59.30 million. Amyris reported sales of $40.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $164.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amyris.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

