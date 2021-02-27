Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Up 6.1%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $16.50. 188,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 411,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on YTEN. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

