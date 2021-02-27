XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $2,147,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $13,087,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

