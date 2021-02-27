XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.03

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.03 and traded as high as $38.69. XOMA shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 21,313 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $399.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew D. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

