Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.97 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

