Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Up 5.5%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 576,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,009,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.