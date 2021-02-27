XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.29. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

