WW International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 5,012 call options.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,917,184.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

