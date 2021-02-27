WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

WW opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

