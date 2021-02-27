WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $718.24

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.24 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 879.60 ($11.49). WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 867.40 ($11.33), with a volume of 1,960,668 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 896.67 ($11.72).

Get WPP plc (WPP.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 814.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.52. The stock has a market cap of £10.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.