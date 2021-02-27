World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $31.23. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 3,161 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

