Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of WK opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,727,456.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

