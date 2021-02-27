Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.64.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.