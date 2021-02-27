Wolfgang Deml Sells 1,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $128,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,449.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $126,410.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

