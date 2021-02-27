Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $286.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com’s Q4 results benefitted from strong momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Nonetheless, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. However, the company is well poised to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.35.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $348.57 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

