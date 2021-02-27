WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.99

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.99 and traded as high as $73.32. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 10,296 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

