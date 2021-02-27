Wing (WING) Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $22.32 or 0.00046845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00485681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00080975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00474559 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,489,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,174 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

