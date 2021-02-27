Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $459.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.54 and its 200 day moving average is $481.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

