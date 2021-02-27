Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.