Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $675.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

