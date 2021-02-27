William Blair Comments on Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $93.27 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

