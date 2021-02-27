Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY opened at $6.66 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.