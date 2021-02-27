Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WLL stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

