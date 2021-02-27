Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

WCP stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

