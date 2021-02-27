Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 5.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.37. 3,790,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,790,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.