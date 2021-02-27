Westlake Chemical Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 601,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,249. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

