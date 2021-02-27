Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 18935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Western Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Western Digital by 1,099.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

