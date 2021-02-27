Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

