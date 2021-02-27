Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Lessened by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,045 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 3.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

