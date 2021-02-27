Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.54.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.90. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

