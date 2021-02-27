Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:WFC opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,130,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,560,000 after acquiring an additional 691,402 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

