Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $569,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.08 and its 200 day moving average is $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

