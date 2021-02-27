Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.01% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $656,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,544 shares of company stock worth $12,936,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,723. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

