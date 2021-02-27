Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,922,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,501,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,641.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,999,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

