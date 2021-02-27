Wells Fargo & Company Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $124.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.