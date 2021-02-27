Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.91.

GS opened at $319.48 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $335.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average is $237.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

