Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DFH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.