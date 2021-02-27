Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.06.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $288.98 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.