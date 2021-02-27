Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

