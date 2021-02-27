Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.07. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

