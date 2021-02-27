Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 542,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,139. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

