Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,403,817,658 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

