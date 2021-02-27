Wahida Plummer Sells 5,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CIT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

