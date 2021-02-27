VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. 1,507,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,423. The company has a market cap of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

