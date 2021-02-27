Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $148.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

