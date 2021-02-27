Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $17.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 6,328 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

