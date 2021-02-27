Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.58. 271,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 280,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

