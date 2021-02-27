Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 9%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.34. 9,837,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,115,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) by 357.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,991 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Vislink Technologies worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

