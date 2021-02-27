Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,429. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,213 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

